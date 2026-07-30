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Meet Legate Ads

Ads that you can talk to

Banners get about half a percent of people to click. A Legate Ads agent starts a conversation instead — it represents your business inside the ad slot, answers real questions, and turns interest into qualified leads. Ringfenced, disclosed, and fully auditable.

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60-second overview

See Legate Ads in action

How a conversational ad works — from the slot on the page to a qualified lead in your inbox.

Prefer hands-on? Skip ahead to the live demo unit and talk to it yourself.

Live demo

Don't imagine it. Talk to it.

Same tag a news site would traffic — tap the unit and ask anything about Legate Ads.

https://metrodaily.example/business/markets

The Metro Daily

The Metro Daily · Fictional publisher page for demonstration · © sample content

Every conversation is transcribed and reviewed. The agent discloses that it is AI. The newspaper layout is illustrative; the agent is live.

How it works

From a slot on a page to a lead in your inbox — in three moves.

1

A teaser in the ad slot

A lightweight, brand-styled unit runs in standard display inventory — a Google Ad Manager third-party creative, or one script tag on any page. It is clearly badged as an AI agent, always.

2

The visitor talks to your brand

One click opens a live conversation with an AI agent that knows exactly one thing: your business. It answers questions, handles objections, and qualifies interest — right inside the ad.

3

A qualified lead, not a click

When interest is real, the agent collects name and contact details and delivers the lead to your inbox with the full transcript. You see every conversation, every question, every word.

Governance is the product

An agent that can only say what you approved

Letting an AI speak for your brand in paid media is only safe if it physically cannot go off-script. Legate Ads is built guardrails-first: brand claims are captured into anOpen Knowledge Format (OKF) bundle, compiled into a serving catalog a named human signs, filtered in real time, and logged for review.

That is the difference between a demo and a product you would put your brand — and your budget — behind.

Claims pipeline · OKF → catalog → approval → serve

  1. 1

    Capture facts

    The Catalog Architect interviews your brand and records every claim the agent may state — priced, risk-rated, sourced, with evidence still owed when the law demands proof.

  2. 2

    Assemble OKF

    Facts compile into an Open Knowledge Format brand-claims bundle: markdown concepts with YAML frontmatter, a root index, and a content hash. The portable substrate — not a wiki the ad browses live.

  3. 3

    Approve & verify

    A named brand representative reviews the claims document and e-signs a SHA-256 version snapshot. That human verification is stamped onto the OKF concepts; the serving catalog hash stays forensic and stable.

  4. 4

    Serve & guard

    At ad time the agent loads only the compiled catalog. Output filters block off-script prices, promises, and competitors. Change a claim, and you re-snapshot and re-approve — the old version never mutates.

OKF here is a Google OKF v0.2–aligned subset used as the authoring and exchange format — not a live knowledge graph the ad browses. The runtime always loads the compiled catalog so guardrails stay enforceable. After assemble or approval you can download the OKF ZIP from the dashboard.

What is locked in

Every claim is a versioned concept with provenance (source, risk class, substantiation or evidence still owed). Superlatives and guarantees cannot go live without either proof on file or an explicit gap on the pre-go-live checklist. Changing the catalog creates a new snapshot — old approvals never silently cover new words.

  • Claims captured as an Open Knowledge Format (OKF) brand-claims bundle — portable, versioned, and exportable as a ZIP.
  • Named brand approver e-signs a hashed snapshot; OKF concepts are stamped verified only after that ceremony.
  • Runtime agent is ringfenced to the compiled catalog — it only speaks to what you signed off.
  • Off-catalog prices, discounts, and guarantees are blocked and retracted mid-sentence.
  • Visible AI disclosure on every unit — built for US state bot-disclosure laws and the EU AI Act.
  • Every conversation is transcribed and logged, with flagged responses surfaced for review.
  • Instant kill switch — one click reverts the unit to a static banner fallback.
  • No cookies, no cross-site tracking, no PII stored beyond the lead you asked us to capture.

Where it fits — and where it doesn't

Response is a layer, not a replacement. It earns its place where the buy is considered and the questions are real.

Native fits

  • Home services, HVAC & trades
  • Healthcare, dental & clinics
  • Legal intake & insurance
  • B2B software & services
  • Education & enrollment
  • Real estate & financial services with clear compliance catalogs

Poor fits — stated plainly

  • Impulse CPG where the buy is instant and unconsidered
  • Awareness campaigns whose only KPI is reach and recall
  • Luxury storytelling where the creative itself is the message

Simple, prepaid pricing

Buy Conversation Credits up front. Conversations draw down as visitors engage; qualified leads are metered separately. No monthly minimum, no lock-in.

Starter

$49

500 conversations

50 qualified leads

Kick the tires on live inventory. Enough to run a small flight and see real transcripts.

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Most popular

Growth

$199

2,500 conversations

300 qualified leads

The working budget for an always-on campaign across a few placements.

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Scale

$699

10,000 conversations

1,500 qualified leads

High-volume inventory and multi-agent programs. Best per-conversation rate.

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Enterprise — White-label Custom pricing

Run Legate Ads as your own: your brand leads the dashboard, client pages, and emails, and ad units serve as "Powered by you" — with wholesale credit pricing for resellers and publishers, and custom domains by arrangement. The built-in AI badge and the signed compliance record stay at every tier; that's the part your clients are buying.

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Credits are valid 12 months. Unused credits are refundable on request — the AI cost of every conversation is ours to carry, so your price never moves mid-flight. Managed pilots and publisher-direct programs are quoted separately; contact us for a quote.

Questions advertisers actually ask

How is this different from a website chatbot?

A chatbot waits on your site for traffic you already paid to acquire. Legate Ads runs inside the ad, in the publisher’s inventory, and starts the conversation at the moment of interest — then hands you a qualified lead with the full transcript.

What stops the agent from saying something wrong?

Claims are captured into an Open Knowledge Format (OKF) brand-claims bundle, compiled into a serving catalog you sign off on, and hashed as an immutable version. A named approver e-signs that snapshot (OKF concepts are stamped verified). At runtime the agent only loads the compiled catalog; prices, discounts, and guarantees outside it are blocked and retracted mid-sentence. Every conversation is logged, and one click kills the unit back to a static banner.

What is Open Knowledge Format (OKF)?

OKF is the portable, versioned representation of your approved brand claims — a small wiki-style bundle of markdown concepts with frontmatter (status, sources, risk, verified stamps). Legate uses an OKF v0.2-aligned subset as the authoring and exchange format. The live ad agent does not browse that wiki; it runs from a compiled catalog derived from it, so prompt caching and real-time guardrails stay simple and enforceable. You can download the OKF ZIP from the dashboard after assemble or approval.

Where can it run?

Anywhere standard display runs: a Google Ad Manager third-party creative (300×250, 300×600, 728×90, SafeFrame), a single script tag on any page, or a hosted chat page you can link to directly. No special ad-account access is required.

Is the visitor told it’s AI?

Yes — always. Every unit carries a visible AI badge and the agent discloses that it is an AI agent. This is deliberate and non-optional, built for US state bot-disclosure laws and the EU AI Act.

What does it cost?

You buy prepaid Conversation Credits in packs — Starter ($49), Growth ($199), or Scale ($699). Conversations draw down credits as visitors engage; qualified leads are metered separately. Credits are valid 12 months, and unused credits are refundable on request. Managed pilots and publisher-direct deals are quoted separately — talk to us.

How do leads reach me?

Each qualified lead is emailed to you with the full transcript the moment the agent captures it, and can be POSTed to a webhook or your CRM. You configure the destination per advertiser in the dashboard.

How long does it take to launch?

A standard pilot is two weeks: week one to design, sign off the catalog, build, verify, and traffic the unit; week two live on inventory with pre-agreed exit criteria.

Who runs it?

Legate Ads is built and operated by Agentic Tech LLC, an Atlanta AI engineering firm. You get a managed setup — we design the agent with you, certify it against your catalog, and stand up delivery — or, for agencies, wholesale terms to run it yourself.

Put an agent in your ads

Create a free workspace in about ten minutes — build your first agent, get a paste-ready tag, and run on welcome credits. Prefer a walkthrough? Talk to us.

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