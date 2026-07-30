Business · Markets

By A. Reporter · 4 min read · Sponsored placements shown at right · Demo unit above

Publishers have spent a decade optimizing for the click. A new class of creative is testing a different bet: keep the visitor in the ad long enough to answer a real question — then hand the brand a qualified lead with the transcript attached.

Fictional publisher page — the unit above is the live product.

Early flights on news inventory show higher engagement than static display, with the usual caveats: the agent must stay inside an approved catalog of claims, disclose that it is AI, and fail closed when a visitor pushes past policy.

“The unit still has to look like a normal ad at first glance,” one media buyer said. “The difference is what happens after someone decides to talk to it.”