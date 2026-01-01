Skip to content
Legateads
How it worksPricingGovernanceFAQContactGet started free

Legal

Privacy Policy

Effective July 2026

Agentic Tech LLC ("we", "us") operates https://legateads.com and the Legate Ads service. This policy explains what we collect and how we use it, for three groups of people: visitors to this site, people who talk to a Legate Ads agent, and our advertiser customers.

What we collect

Site visitors

We do not run third-party advertising trackers on this site.

People who talk to a Legate Ads agent

Advertiser customers

How we use it

We do not sell your data, and we do not add you to marketing lists without your consent.

How conversations are processed

Agent responses are generated using Anthropic's Claude model. Conversations are ringfenced to the advertiser's approved catalog and are filtered and logged. We send the conversation to the model to produce a reply; we do not use your conversations to train third-party models.

Who we share it with

Where it lives & how long we keep it

Data is stored on infrastructure we control on Google Cloud (USA). We keep conversation and lead data for as long as needed to provide the service and meet legal obligations, then delete it. Access is limited to Agentic Tech LLC personnel.

Your rights

Email [email protected] to access, correct, or delete your data. We honor requests under GDPR, CCPA, and similar laws regardless of where you live.

Children

The service is not directed to children and we do not knowingly collect personal data from anyone under 13 (or the applicable age in your jurisdiction).

Contact

Agentic Tech LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, USA · [email protected]