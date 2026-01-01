Privacy Policy

Agentic Tech LLC ("we", "us") operates https://legateads.com and the Legate Ads™ service. This policy explains what we collect and how we use it, for three groups of people: visitors to this site, people who talk to a Legate Ads™ agent, and our advertiser customers.

What we collect

Site visitors

Information you give us when you use the contact or demo forms: name, email, company, and your message.

Standard server logs (IP address, user agent, pages requested), kept for security and troubleshooting.

We do not run third-party advertising trackers on this site.

People who talk to a Legate Ads ™ agent

The content of the conversation you have with the agent, which is transcribed and logged for quality, compliance review, and to deliver a lead.

Contact details you choose to provide (such as name, email, or phone) when you ask to be contacted — these become a lead delivered to the advertiser whose agent you spoke with.

A one-way salted hash of your IP address, used only to rate-limit abuse. We do not set cookies, and we do not track you across sites.

Advertiser customers

Account and billing information. Payment card details are collected and processed by our payment provider, Stripe — we do not receive or store your full card number.

How we use it

To operate the service: run the ad agents, generate responses, and deliver captured leads to the correct advertiser.

To respond to your inquiries and provide support.

To secure, maintain, and improve the site and service, and to bill for it.

We do not sell your data, and we do not add you to marketing lists without your consent.

How conversations are processed

Agent responses are generated using Anthropic's Claude model. Conversations are ringfenced to the advertiser's approved catalog and are filtered and logged. We send the conversation to the model to produce a reply; we do not use your conversations to train third-party models.

Who we share it with

The advertiser whose agent you spoke with receives the lead and transcript for conversations where you asked to be contacted.

whose agent you spoke with receives the lead and transcript for conversations where you asked to be contacted. Processors who run the service on our behalf: Anthropic (AI model), Google Cloud (hosting, USA), and Stripe (payments). They may only use the data to provide their service to us.

Where it lives & how long we keep it

Data is stored on infrastructure we control on Google Cloud (USA). We keep conversation and lead data for as long as needed to provide the service and meet legal obligations, then delete it. Access is limited to Agentic Tech LLC personnel.

Your rights

Email [email protected] to access, correct, or delete your data. We honor requests under GDPR, CCPA, and similar laws regardless of where you live.

Children

The service is not directed to children and we do not knowingly collect personal data from anyone under 13 (or the applicable age in your jurisdiction).

Contact

Agentic Tech LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, USA · [email protected]