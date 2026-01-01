These terms govern your use of https://legateads.com and the Legate Ads™ service ("Legate Ads™", "we", "us"), operated by Agentic Tech LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia company. By using the site or purchasing the service you accept these terms.

The service

Legate Ads™ serves AI agents as display-advertising creatives. Each agent is ringfenced to a catalog of facts approved by the advertiser, discloses that it is an AI, converses with visitors, and captures qualified leads which are delivered to the advertiser. Legate Ads™ is a product of Agentic Tech LLC.

Conversation Credits & payment

The service is purchased as prepaid Conversation Credits in packs (for example Starter, Growth, and Scale), priced in US dollars. Conversations draw down credits as visitors engage; qualified leads are metered separately as disclosed at purchase. Credits are valid for 12 months from purchase.

Payments are processed by our payment provider, Stripe. Agentic Tech LLC is the merchant of record. We do not receive or store your full card number. Prices and pack contents may change prospectively, but the price you paid for a given purchase does not change after the fact.

Refunds & cancellation

There is no lock-in — you may stop at any time. Unused Conversation Credits are refundable on request within their validity period. Full details are on our Refunds & Cancellation page.

Your responsibilities as an advertiser

You are responsible for the accuracy and lawfulness of the catalog of facts, claims, and offers you approve for your agent to use.

Your advertising must be truthful and comply with applicable law and the policies of any ad platform or publisher on which the unit runs.

You must not use the service for unlawful, deceptive, or prohibited categories, or to collect personal data without a lawful basis.

Acceptable use of the site

Don't attempt to disrupt, probe, or overload the site, the ad units, or the service.

Don't submit unlawful content or other people's personal data without authority.

Third-party platforms

We build on third-party platforms including Anthropic Claude (the AI model), Google Cloud (hosting), and Stripe (payments), and the service runs on third-party ad platforms and publisher inventory. Their availability, policies, and pricing are set by their providers and may change. Trademarks belong to their owners; references here describe capability or program membership, not endorsement of Legate Ads™ by those companies.

Warranties & liability

The site and service are provided "as is." AI-generated conversations are governed by the guardrails described on our site, but no automated system is perfect; you retain responsibility for the catalog you approve. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Agentic Tech LLC disclaims implied warranties and will not be liable for indirect or consequential damages. Our aggregate liability for any claim relating to the service is limited to the amount you paid for the credits giving rise to the claim. Nothing here limits liability that cannot lawfully be limited.

Governing law

These terms are governed by the laws of the State of Georgia, USA. Disputes belong to the state or federal courts located in Fulton County, Georgia.

Changes

We may update these terms; the effective date above reflects the current version. Material changes will be posted here.

Contact

Agentic Tech LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, USA · [email protected] · +1 (678) 949-0859