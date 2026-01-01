Legal
Refunds & Cancellation
Effective July 2026
Legate Ads™ is sold as prepaid Conversation Credits. There is no subscription, no lock-in, and no minimum term. This page explains how refunds and cancellation work. It is operated by Agentic Tech LLC, the merchant of record.
No lock-in
You can stop using Legate Ads™ at any time. Pause or end a campaign whenever you like — unused credits simply stay on your balance until you use them or request a refund.
Unused credits are refundable
Conversation Credits are valid for 12 months from purchase. At any time within that period you may request a refund of your unused balance. Approved refunds are returned to your original payment method, typically within 5–10 business days depending on your bank or card issuer.
What is not refundable
- Credits that have already been consumed — that is, conversations that have run and qualified leads that have been delivered to you.
- Custom or managed engagements (pilots, publisher-direct programs) are governed by their own signed agreement, which sets out any applicable fees and refund terms.
How to request a refund or cancel
Email [email protected] from the address on your account, or call +1 (678) 949-0859. Tell us which account or campaign you're referring to. We'll confirm your remaining unused balance and process the refund to your original payment method.
Billing questions & disputes
If you see a charge you don't recognize or believe there's an error, contact us first at [email protected] — we'll always try to resolve it directly and quickly.
Contact
Agentic Tech LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, USA · [email protected] · +1 (678) 949-0859