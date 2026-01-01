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Legal

Refunds & Cancellation

Effective July 2026

Legate Ads is sold as prepaid Conversation Credits. There is no subscription, no lock-in, and no minimum term. This page explains how refunds and cancellation work. It is operated by Agentic Tech LLC, the merchant of record.

No lock-in

You can stop using Legate Ads at any time. Pause or end a campaign whenever you like — unused credits simply stay on your balance until you use them or request a refund.

Unused credits are refundable

Conversation Credits are valid for 12 months from purchase. At any time within that period you may request a refund of your unused balance. Approved refunds are returned to your original payment method, typically within 5–10 business days depending on your bank or card issuer.

What is not refundable

How to request a refund or cancel

Email [email protected] from the address on your account, or call +1 (678) 949-0859. Tell us which account or campaign you're referring to. We'll confirm your remaining unused balance and process the refund to your original payment method.

Billing questions & disputes

If you see a charge you don't recognize or believe there's an error, contact us first at [email protected] — we'll always try to resolve it directly and quickly.

Contact

Agentic Tech LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, USA · [email protected] · +1 (678) 949-0859