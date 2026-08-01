Careers · Agency partners
Independent Agency Founder — Conversational Ads
Start (or pivot) your own marketing agency with conversational AI ads as the core product. Not a job — an independent partner track with AI training support via Agentic Tech’s Claude Partner Network resources.
AI screening interview
Talk with Ada
Most candidates have never heard of conversational ads — Ada starts there, then checks fit. Inexperienced but ambitious is welcome. A human reads every transcript.
The unit is a live Legate Ads™ agent. Conversations are transcribed for review. Prefer email? [email protected]. Send a short note on why you want to build an agency around conversational ads, plus LinkedIn if you have one.
At a glance
- Build your own client book around Legate Ads™ — AI brand agents that answer questions and capture leads
- Beginner path: client websites and paid landing pages first; publisher inventory later
- Ambitious beginners welcome — we care more about learning appetite than a perfect résumé
- Vetted candidates get product onboarding plus AI training assistance toward Claude Partner Network readiness
- You operate as a sole proprietor or registered business and invoice your own clients
Claude Partner Network
Agentic Tech is a member of Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network. Vetted founders can get AI training assistance and a path toward Claude-related certification using those partner resources.
What you build
An independent practice selling website agents and “lead machine” packages (paid traffic to a page with a Legate agent). Publisher inventory is optional later — not day-one.
New to the product?Talk to the live demo on the homepage.
← All partner tracks