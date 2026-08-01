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Careers · Agency partners

Independent Agency Founder — Conversational Ads

Start (or pivot) your own marketing agency with conversational AI ads as the core product. Not a job — an independent partner track with AI training support via Agentic Tech’s Claude Partner Network resources.

Independent contractor · Own businessRemote · build in your marketPosted 2026-08-01
Not a job offer. This is not a job offer and not employment by Legate Ads™ or Agentic Tech LLC. Successful candidates work as independent contractors under their own sole proprietorship or registered business.

AI screening interview

Talk with Ada

Most candidates have never heard of conversational ads — Ada starts there, then checks fit. Inexperienced but ambitious is welcome. A human reads every transcript.

The unit is a live Legate Ads agent. Conversations are transcribed for review. Prefer email? [email protected]. Send a short note on why you want to build an agency around conversational ads, plus LinkedIn if you have one.

At a glance

  • Build your own client book around Legate Ads™ — AI brand agents that answer questions and capture leads
  • Beginner path: client websites and paid landing pages first; publisher inventory later
  • Ambitious beginners welcome — we care more about learning appetite than a perfect résumé
  • Vetted candidates get product onboarding plus AI training assistance toward Claude Partner Network readiness
  • You operate as a sole proprietor or registered business and invoice your own clients

Claude Partner Network

Agentic Tech is a member of Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network. Vetted founders can get AI training assistance and a path toward Claude-related certification using those partner resources.

What you build

An independent practice selling website agents and “lead machine” packages (paid traffic to a page with a Legate agent). Publisher inventory is optional later — not day-one.

New to the product?Talk to the live demo on the homepage.

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